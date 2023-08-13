Alberto Malesani, football coach, has revealed that he is a fan of AC Milan, the team he has always wanted to coach
Alberto Malesaniformer coach among others also of Parmagave an interview to the microphones of the well-known newspaper ‘The print’. Among the various topics touched upon also that of the team he would have liked to coach in his career. The coach from Emilia has revealed that he is a fan of the Milan, a club he would have liked to lead. Here are his words about it.
The words of Alberto Malesani
“Who would I like to coach? The national team. And Milan, of which I’m a fan. The one from the era of Berlusconi and Galliani. At a certain point, paths even crossed. But it didn’t happen.” READ ALSO: Milan, the tactical focus one week before the championship >>>
