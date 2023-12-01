We receive and publish



Dear men,

I write this letter with a heart full of concern and the urgency of facing an alarming reality that continues to claim innocent victims: feminicide. We cannot ignore the fact that many women are victims of violence, often at the hands of men.

I invite you to reflect deeply on the devastating consequences of this phenomenon. Every woman who loses her life due to violence represents an open wound in society, a loss that affects not only the victim but the entire community.

It is our duty, as aware and responsible men, to rebel against any form of violence against women. The true strength of a man is manifested in respect, kindness and the ability to listen.

We must be allies in the fight against feminicide, intervening when we witness violent behavior and promoting a culture that rejects any form of mistreatment. Gender violence is not just a women’s problem; it is a problem that affects all of humanity. Only through unity and collective commitment can we hope to put an end to this social plague.

I urge you to become strong voices against feminicide, to educate new generations and to build a future where women and men can live free from fear. Be promoters of respect, justice and equality. Together we can and must make a difference.

With hope and determination,

Subscribe to the newsletter

