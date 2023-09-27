Males against females: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film

Males against females is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 27 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a funny 2010 comedy directed by Fausto Brizzi, which was followed by the sequel Females against Males the following year. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to watch Males vs. Females streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The protagonist of the film is the eternal clash between the female and male universes, told through the events of four couples whose stories and vicissitudes are intertwined. Walter (Fabio De Luigi) and Monica (Lucia Ocone) have just had a baby, but this has changed the couple’s balance and there is no longer any intimacy between the two, so much so that he gives in to the advances of Eva, captain of the team volleyball that he coaches.

Ivan (Nicolas Vaporidis) and Marta (Chiara Francini) are best friends and roommates, but their friendship is put to the test when they fall in love with the same girl, Francesca, who does not disdain the company of either of them and for this lets them challenge each other to conquer it. Diego (Alessandro Preziosi) and Chiara (Paola Cortellesi) are neighbors and they couldn’t be more different: he is a playboy who collects girls from all over the world, she is an intellectual and environmentalist: they deeply despise each other until an unexpected turn.

Finally, Vittorio (Francesco Pannofino) and Nicoletta (Carla Signoris) are a middle-aged couple apparently without problems, until she discovers that he is cheating on her and goes into crisis thinking she has lost her femininity, then learning to love each other and to recognize those who know really appreciate it.

Males against females: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Males vs. Females, but who is the cast of the film? Many actors loved by the public such as Paola Cortellesi, Fabio De Luigi, Sarah Felberbaum, Chiara Francini, Lucia Ocone, Francesco Pannofino, Alessandro Preziosi, Paolo Ruffini, Carla Signoris, Nicolas Vaporidis, Giorgia Wurth, Claudio Bisio, Nancy Brilli, Giuseppe Cederna, Luciana Littizzetto and Emilio Solfrizzi. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Fabio De Luigi: Walter Bertocchi

Paola Cortellesi: Chiara

Giorgia Würth: Eva Castelli

Lucia Ocone: Monica

Giuseppe Cederna: Renato

Carla Signoris: Nicoletta

Nicolas Vaporidis: Andrea

Chiara Francini: Marta

Paolo Ruffini: Ivan

Francesco Pannofino: Vittorio

Luciana Littizzetto: Anna

Luca Calvani: Marco

Claudio Bisio: Marcello

Alessandro Preziosi: Diego

Sarah Felberbaum: Francesca

Emilio Solfrizzi: Piero

Nancy Brilli: Paola

Daniel McVicar as Captain Bell

Isabelle Adriani: Svetlana

Laura Barriales: Ramona Gomez

Metis Di Meo: Tatiana, Marcello’s assistant

Marta Zoffoli: Lisa

Domitilla D’Amico: Naked girl

Valentina Mari: Naked girl

Letizia Cesarini: Naked girl

Elena Perino: Naked girl

Consuelo Mangifesta: Walter Bertocchi’s assistant

Maurizia Cacciatori: herself

Francesca Piccinini: herself

Cristina Barcellini: herself

Letizia Camera: herself

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Males against females, tonight on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Males vs Females live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 27 September 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.