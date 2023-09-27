Males against females: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film
Males against females is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 27 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a funny 2010 comedy directed by Fausto Brizzi, which was followed by the sequel Females against Males the following year. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to watch Males vs. Females streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.
Plot
The protagonist of the film is the eternal clash between the female and male universes, told through the events of four couples whose stories and vicissitudes are intertwined. Walter (Fabio De Luigi) and Monica (Lucia Ocone) have just had a baby, but this has changed the couple’s balance and there is no longer any intimacy between the two, so much so that he gives in to the advances of Eva, captain of the team volleyball that he coaches.
Ivan (Nicolas Vaporidis) and Marta (Chiara Francini) are best friends and roommates, but their friendship is put to the test when they fall in love with the same girl, Francesca, who does not disdain the company of either of them and for this lets them challenge each other to conquer it. Diego (Alessandro Preziosi) and Chiara (Paola Cortellesi) are neighbors and they couldn’t be more different: he is a playboy who collects girls from all over the world, she is an intellectual and environmentalist: they deeply despise each other until an unexpected turn.
Finally, Vittorio (Francesco Pannofino) and Nicoletta (Carla Signoris) are a middle-aged couple apparently without problems, until she discovers that he is cheating on her and goes into crisis thinking she has lost her femininity, then learning to love each other and to recognize those who know really appreciate it.
Males against females: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of Males vs. Females, but who is the cast of the film? Many actors loved by the public such as Paola Cortellesi, Fabio De Luigi, Sarah Felberbaum, Chiara Francini, Lucia Ocone, Francesco Pannofino, Alessandro Preziosi, Paolo Ruffini, Carla Signoris, Nicolas Vaporidis, Giorgia Wurth, Claudio Bisio, Nancy Brilli, Giuseppe Cederna, Luciana Littizzetto and Emilio Solfrizzi. Here are all the actors and their characters played.
- Fabio De Luigi: Walter Bertocchi
- Paola Cortellesi: Chiara
- Giorgia Würth: Eva Castelli
- Lucia Ocone: Monica
- Giuseppe Cederna: Renato
- Carla Signoris: Nicoletta
- Nicolas Vaporidis: Andrea
- Chiara Francini: Marta
- Paolo Ruffini: Ivan
- Francesco Pannofino: Vittorio
- Luciana Littizzetto: Anna
- Luca Calvani: Marco
- Claudio Bisio: Marcello
- Alessandro Preziosi: Diego
- Sarah Felberbaum: Francesca
- Emilio Solfrizzi: Piero
- Nancy Brilli: Paola
- Daniel McVicar as Captain Bell
- Isabelle Adriani: Svetlana
- Laura Barriales: Ramona Gomez
- Metis Di Meo: Tatiana, Marcello’s assistant
- Marta Zoffoli: Lisa
- Domitilla D’Amico: Naked girl
- Valentina Mari: Naked girl
- Letizia Cesarini: Naked girl
- Elena Perino: Naked girl
- Consuelo Mangifesta: Walter Bertocchi’s assistant
- Maurizia Cacciatori: herself
- Francesca Piccinini: herself
- Cristina Barcellini: herself
- Letizia Camera: herself
Trailer
Let’s see together the trailer of the film Males against females, tonight on Sky Cinema.
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Males vs Females live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 27 September 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.
