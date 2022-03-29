Malena get back to speak Of Fabrizio Corona. After a time when he almost seemed to be off the radar recently Fabrizio is back in the spotlight. The gossip has begun to talk about the king of the paparazzi again. both for his very brief attendance with Sophie Codegoni.

Both for his unusual fury towards this year’s competitors of the GF Vip. Also yesterday some interesting news emerged that would concern Corona. Malenaguest of Francesca Fagnani in the transmission ‘Beasts‘, has confessed to have had one short story with the paparazzo.

Unfortunately, things between them had turned out in the worst way: he had defined her as an object, while she had revealed that in reality Fabrizio not he would be at all attracted to women.

Yesterday, the woman reiterated what she had already said at the time: the king of the paparazzi would be anything but heterosexual. These are the words of Malena: “Fabrizio Corona in his book said he was with me because he wanted to have fun and saw me as an object”.

“It’s not nice to use that word with a person. In reality that experience wasn’t even that great because it doesn’t have a great attraction to women. Do I mean it seriously? No, I really think it wasn’t revenge ”.

“If a man stops to judge a woman only for her physical appearance, it means that he does not have the ability to come into contact with her. If a man is attracted to women, he is not afraid. He feared my work and said that while he was with me he thought of all the other men I had around me. So my little one, you’re not so fond of women “.

Despite this belief, Malena seems to have completely abandoned the hatchet and indeed hastens to specify: “I must say that in the second book, however, he recovered. Yes you wrote that in my sector I am the top. She compared me to Ronaldo. As Cristiano is the number one in football I – according to him – am in my sector “.