Malena Martínez (Lima, 44 years old) picks up a cocoa and stares at it while posing for the photographer. But she can’t contain herself and she guffaws. “Virgilio is definitely more used to this,” she says in a playful tone, in the Mater room, a space that brings together a significant portion of diversity. Wooden spoons rescued from the jungle, pieces of recycled copper jewelry from Oxapampa, tinctures based on toothpick, black mashua or purple corn, as well as samples of roots and flowers. Mater is the interdisciplinary innovation center, made up of fifteen members —from agronomists to anthropologists— who constantly travel to the regions of Peru to scrutinize our soils and waters. Unexplored products that will later be subjected to experimentation at Central, Kjolle and Mil, the three restaurants in this universe of the senses, created by his brother Virgilio Martínez and his wife Pía León.

The Mater room is located in the middle of the three Central rooms, on the first floor of an old house, in the Barranco district, in Lima. A couple of weeks ago, in Valencia, Spain, Central was crowned the best restaurant in the world at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 gala, and there is a serene exhilaration in the air. These are days of coordination, congratulations and above all video call interviews for Virgilio and Pía. Not so for Malena who has agreed to receive us before taking a flight to Cusco.

Malena did not study gastronomy, but rather human medicine. But she quickly realized that she had a hard time connecting with people through pain. She then studied nutrition, interested in the impact on health of what we put in our mouths, until her brother Virgilio, older by only a year, suggested that she travel through Peru and put the magnifying glass on its legumes, native fruits and food plants. A decade later, Malena is Central’s support and the one who lands Virgilio’s ramblings. A woman with an adventurous palate who lives on the second floor of this house with her husband and her three-year-old girl. Today is another day at the office.

Mater’s space is located in Casa Tupac, where Central and Kjolle are also located. Sebastian Castaneda

Ask. Virgilio Martínez, your brother, has said that you are the third pillar of Central. But it’s usually behind the scenes. For what is this?

Answer. I am low profile. I’m not used to taking the lead and I also think that my figure hadn’t finished curdling. My work has been structured over time. My thing is not being in the spotlight, but I must say that I am enjoying it, because that way I can reach more people.

Q. Up until the moment when Virgilio proposed to you to open a research center on the infinity of products that grow on our land, back in 2012, what was your relationship with the countryside?

Q. Up until the moment when Virgilio proposed to you to open a research center on the infinity of products that grow on our land, back in 2012, what was your relationship with the countryside?

R. My only experience had been taking Serums (Servicio Rural y Urbano Marginal de Salud) —a program that medical students are required to complete in order to graduate— in Iquitos, in the Peruvian jungle. But nothing else. We are from a generation that lived through terrorism and where traveling was not the safest. We never met beyond Lima. We live in a kind of bubble, walled in, contained by our parents. Until then we are exposed to that complex immensity that is Peru. Thanks to Mater Initiative I started to know my country. And I don’t think it’s going to end. We usually say that we are a megadiverse country, which is a blessing, but that breadth imposes a level of difficulty on us to fully understand each of those worlds.

Q. I have read the impression it made on you the first time you saw a tunta (dried potato) in the heights of Puno. Tell us more about those discoveries throughout these more than ten years.

R. Cushuros (gelatinous algae in the form of little balls) come to mind and how magical it was to find them in a lagoon in Ancash, in extreme conditions, in the middle of the mountains, with the oxygen pressure impacting your physique and Suddenly, the lagoon offers you these green pearls. I found it fascinating. You feel lucky to be an observer. As for the Amazon, I always remember the smell of the clove huasca leaf (a liana traditionally used to cure stomach aches). It’s a smell of almond, sweet, marzipan. Peruvians are no longer surprised to submerge purple corn to prepare a chicha and have the water dye it, but there are plenty of natural dyes like Kjolle (a tree with orange flowers that grows at extreme heights and which has given it its name to the Pía León restaurant). That’s the beauty of travel. When people give you something of their daily life and you have the responsibility of giving it a showcase and sustainability.

Q. How many products does Mater Iniciativa have in inventory?

R. I’m not taking the count. It can’t be done. It seems unlikely to me. For example, there are more than 120 varieties of quinoas. And quinoa is just one product. In a single town in Cusco there can be nine varieties of broad beans. If we had a laboratory that did the genetics of each of these varieties and we could determine exactly what we are talking about and then name them and place a label with a technical sheet, it would be a precious job. That’s what we aim for. What is certain is that we have produced some catalogues.

Q. Central is a restaurant left in Peru, which uses a wide variety of Peruvian products. But do you cook Peruvian food?

R. I would say that we cook Peruvian products, but not Peruvian cuisine. Although I would also tell you that there is not a single Peruvian food. What we understand by Peruvian cuisine is Creole cuisine. But this does not respond to what happens in other regions. There is nothing Amazonian about it and it has very few Andean features.

Q. Peruvians have a palate deeply rooted in the intensity of Creole food. What is the concept of the rich, of the tasty in Central?

R. For me the rich is the rich in history. Rich is eating something that has a link, that has a meaning, a story behind it. The taste is important because clearly there is a factor of what one considers pleasant, but it is true that the story we tell you needs to be coherent, and that all the elements that make up the experience are there for a reason.

Q. We are a country in love with its food that mostly needs to see a super full plate to feel satisfied. Do you think we don’t take care of ourselves?

A. I don’t think that Peruvians don’t take care of ourselves, but that we are so used to eating delicious food that we don’t question them much. I don’t see it as a lack, but as a way to be more aware of what we consume. That Peruvian taste for the ajicito, the chalaquita and for mixing the rice with the stew makes us what we are. It doesn’t seem to me that this should be questioned, but there is much more to it. And in this direction, the origin of the products and also health must be prioritized.

P. How do you take the fact that since they won the award they criticize why neither cebiche nor lomo saltado is sold in Central or calculations are made of how many minimum wages are needed to eat here?

R. All visibility comes with criticism in between. Some with arguments and another not with so many. I don’t take it as an attack, but more as a personal critique. We should better communicate the reasons why Central charges what it charges. It should be more efficient by telling you that there is all this research work behind it that could perfectly justify it. We are 110 hands involved in this staging. It is a titanic collective task that every day intends to change the system. How to make the hidden visible and add value to the local.

Q. Would you like more Peruvians to have access to this experience and not just tourists?

R. I would like more Peruvians to want to know the experience. But the truth is that there is a limited capacity and it is what it is. It’s reality. If it were for more people, the quality of hospitality would not be the same and for us the experience is nourished by it. There is a concept, a narrative from the moment you walk through the entrance door. Suddenly people don’t have that in their heads and I understand it. They have no way of knowing. It is a work that people come to live. And all theaters have limited capacity.

Malena Martínez’s hands place one of the laboratory ingredients. Sebastian Castaneda

Q. A work that is above 275 dollars.

R. I also discuss that. People have no qualms about investing in a great musical extravaganza by a famous reggaetonero, which could be exactly the same as a Central experience costs. I often question why they don’t value it.

P. Popular outcry demands that I ask you a question: how do you treat your practitioners? In the past, a journalistic outlet denounced that they did not receive any payment.

R. We don’t have practitioners. We have some gastronomy students who by agreement do an end-of-year project, but they are the only ones we receive. The Ministry of Labor requires that everyone who works in your establishment be a salaried person.

Q. But before, were there ad honorem practitioners?

R. At some point, yes, when we were just starting out. It was common to have visitors come to learn what you did. Back then it was acceptable and now it is not. The world is another.

Q. They are at the pinnacle of gastronomy. They are the best restaurant in the world and the first Latin American to achieve it. What comes for you now?

R. Since the 50 Best Awards, we have a number of ideas flying over our heads and we are planning how to land them. But mainly we want to better communicate what we do, which is a journey through the different heights and ecosystems of our territory, and also strengthen the circuit. Just as Central is the first, Maido is the sixth and Kjolle is the 28th in the world. We do not want to go crazy but to be accurate in each of our steps. We are devising, for example, a Mater course together with a Peruvian university. We want to spread this spirit by investigating and having knowledge to innovate.

