The actress interviewed in Belve by Francesca Fagnani has revealed her earnings on the famous digital platform.

Filomena Matromarinoin art Malena, is today one of the most loved and followed hardcore actresses. The former real estate agent with a background in politics too, was launched into this world by Rocco Siffredi and today we can say that we have collected the legacy of very famous Italian actresses until a few years ago.

Malena in the past he would also have had numerous flirtations with famous personalities from the world of sport or entertainment. In addition to shooting adult films, she is also active on OnlyFansthe subscription platform for exclusive content for adults.

And in a recent interview with the program Beasts conducted by Francesca Fagnani Malena has revealed the figures she manages to earn on Onlyfans. The actress admitted that in a month she too managed to raise about 30 thousand euros.

“Of course it depends on how much I work. During the lockdown, for example, I managed to collect 27 thousand euros, but this on the platform I work on. And calculate that I am an actress, ordinary girls who are on this platform earn more than me. Yes it is true, but I declare it”- said Malena.

Source: web

OnlyFans ousted the adult content market. More and more ordinary people, both men and women, decide to publish risque shots and videos on their profile after paying a subscription for viewing.

Malena also unveiled hers cachet for shooting movies for adults. “We are not paid per film, but per stage” – he said. “For a full movie, you can earn up to € 5,000”.

In the course of the interview, the actress also admitted that she was unable to go to bed outside of the set due to fear of men.

“I no longer make love off the set because men are afraid of me” – he confided to Francesca Fagnani.