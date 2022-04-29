For the actress, those who carry on the battle against hair removal do so only for the audience.

For some time Hyenas is highlighting some women’s battle against the female practice of shaving. Activists like Giorgia Soleri, Maria Sofia Federico, Dalila Bagnuli or Francesca Ruvolo are carrying out their awareness campaign against the female hair removal.

“I walked around unshaved and felt constantly judged. € 130 per month, almost € 1500 per year, which is why not shaving is a political act: you say no to spending all this money, no to suffering and wasting time “ – Francesca’s thought.

Le Iene also wanted to hear the opinion of those who, on the other hand, cannot help but shave their entire body by interviewing Malena and Taylor Mega.

The Apulian actress has declared that she does not accept this feminist approach to superfluous hair. Malena finds it more of a gimmick to create audience.

Source: web

“They should shave to please themselves more, not to prove something. Those who shave, however, should not flaunt it, otherwise they do it for something else… such as being called up for an interview on Mediaset. A continuous hype and their social profiles are getting more and more followers “ – he said.

“I point out that I have a shaved f ** a? I do not think” – he pressed.

“Given the regrowth of my hair, maybe I haven’t shaved for two weeks and I don’t think I’ve done anything in these two weeks” – he said after showing the hyena the signs of regrowth.

Taylor Mega’s thoughts on female hair removal

Of the same opinion too Taylor Mega who admitted to shaving every part of his body before he knew the pulsed light which prevented him from waxing every 2 days.

“I don’t understand what is political in this battle, reaching certain levels is not acceptable” – said the model and influencer showing a video of a girl completely covered with hair in the groin.