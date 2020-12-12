Highlights: Sadhvi Pragya appeared in court in Malegaon blast case

Sadhvi sought relief from muscle every day due to health and safety reasons

After the appearance, Sadhvi Pragya said that I have many problems which Congress has given

The blast took place on 29 September 2008 after the mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra

Bhopal

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has appeared in the NIA Special Court in Mumbai today in the Malegaon blast case. During the hearing a few days ago, the court asked all the accused to be present in the court every day. Sadhvi Pragya was not appearing in the court due to poor health. Today she has appeared in the court during the hearing.

Sadhvi Pragya is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He is out on bail due to health reasons. The case is being heard in a special NIA court in Mumbai. The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow after the accused is produced in court. At the same time, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has sought exemption from appearing in court daily due to health and safety reasons.

On this, the court has said that he should file an application in the court and appear in the court when called for questioning. After the presentation, Sadhvi Pragya said that on the earlier date I was admitted to AIIMS. I am getting treatment, I have many problems which are due to the Congress.

Explosion took place outside the mosque

In fact, on 29 September 2008, there was a blast outside the mosque in Malegaon. The explosive was placed in a bike. 6 people died and around 100 people were injured in this accident. During investigation, the name of Sadhvi Pragya came in it. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP gave Sadhvi Pragya a ticket from Bhopal, which was strongly opposed. Sadhvi Pragya won the election defeating Digvijay Singh of Congress.