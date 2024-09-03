By 2025, it is expected that approximately 322 million men in the world will suffer from erectile dysfunction. In Italy, according to data from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), in 2023 official sales of drugs to treat the pathology exceeded 200 million euros, placing our country in second place in the world, immediately after the United Kingdom. For this reason, on the occasion of the World Day dedicated to Sexual Well-being, which is celebrated on September 4, the University of Pavia with the Department of Political and Social Sciences and Siams, Italian Society of Andrology and Sexual Medicine, with the support of Cooper Consumer Health, as part of the research of the Observatory “Let’s take care of Men – Male sexual health between taboos and misinformation” once again draw attention to the data that emerged in these first months of work.

From the many interviews with medical specialists in the sexual sphere such as andrologists, urologists, gynecologists and Italian sexologists – a note reports – 6 important points have emerged to take into consideration to truly improve the quality of sexual well-being, net of an increasingly aging population, an element that systematically affects sexual pathologies. From prevention and dialogue to awareness and openness with the partner, these are the fundamental strategies to break taboos and improve men’s sexual health. 1. Sexual pathology has no age. The research has shown that Italian men resort to medical care for genital and sexual health only when necessary and, in general, only at an advanced age. The medical specialists, involved in the Observatory on male sexuality, underline the essentiality of periodically checking one’s well-being with accurate checks, such as regular visits to the andrologist, as happens with the gynecologist for women, already in puberty.

2.A chat a day keeps the doctor away. An open and continuous relationship with a trusted doctor helps in case of need to promptly address the situation: starting from small pharmacological suggestions with topical remedies up to more complex analyses and therapies – in the case of cardiovascular diseases or metabolic syndrome, for example – always knowing what is happening to your body is an advantage in the case of early diagnosis. Prevention today, research says, is an urgent issue for male sexual health.

3. Sexual education concerns us all, always. Young generations are exposed to free explicit content without filters. Smartphones and, in general, an always-on life, have transformed the consumption of pornographic material from a very young age. Therefore, openness towards sexuality is not only the prerogative of the relationship with one’s doctor but above all begins with one’s family and loved ones: there is an urgency – we read – to provide tools already to young pre-adolescents to clarify the emotional difference between a real relationship and pornographic fiction. More generally to address the knowledge of one’s own body and that of the other to have respect for both.

4. Dialogue with your partner. For older generations, less accustomed to talking openly about the sexual sphere in the family, an important distinction is represented by openness with your partner. Especially in the case of the first signs of erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, being able to verbalize your state of mind with a trusted person, emotionally involved, helps you not to isolate yourself, not to feel misunderstood and therefore not to feel frustrated, triggering a vicious circle of silence and denial.

5. Openness among peers. From interviews with sociologists and the analysis of over 200 sources of scientific literature on the topic, it also emerged that even today, especially men do not share their weaknesses within the group due to a cultural brake, which penalizes those who appear weak and vulnerable in sexual terms. This silence can have significant consequences on sexual health, preventing early recognition of problems and limiting access to effective solutions. Overcoming this taboo is essential to promote a more inclusive and realistic sexual well-being, where openness and discussion become tools for personal and collective growth.

6. Beware of ‘miracle’ remedies – experts warn – While digital globalization has opened up many opportunities, it does not avoid risks. When it comes to medical devices, drugs, cosmetics, it is best to rely on your doctor and pharmacist to choose the most appropriate product, based on your needs, and to make the purchase through safe and well-known off- and online channels. Sexual well-being also means taking care of yourself with awareness, without believing in miracles.