Homosexual behavior in the animal kingdom is very common. It has been seen in penguins, bottlenose dolphins, and bonobos, among others. In addition to mammals and birds, cases have also been observed in reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates. Scientists from Imperial College London have studied sexual practices between males in a group of 236 rhesus macaques from the island of Cayo Santiago (Puerto Rico) and the results have been published this Monday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution. It is the first time that this behavior has been studied in the long term and the experts have discovered that it may be a common characteristic of primates and that it does not diminish the reproduction of the subjects.

According to these observations, sexual practices between males were more common (72% of those studied) than between individuals of different sexes (46%). The team discovered that this behavior in rhesus macaques is related to what they call “coalition bonds.” Subjects that ride each other are more likely to aid each other in a conflict, providing a group advantage. “We believe that the sex they have helps them bond with each other,” says Vincent Savaloinen, one of the authors of the study. They also think that it is precisely this benefit for the coalitions that favors access to females and their reproductive success.

The researchers were able to verify that homosexual and heterosexual relationships in these animals are independent. The authors explain in the text that sometimes it is assumed that there is a compensation between one and the other and they lose reproduction opportunities, but this is not the case. “The fact that they have homosexual relationships does not mean that they have fewer heterosexual relationships,” says Savaloinen. The scientists did not see a correlation between the role of males in their sexual relationship and their social position within the group, which leads them to believe that it is not important for rhesus macaques to affirm their hierarchical position in these practices.

Another aspect that they studied during the investigation was whether homosexual behavior may have a genetic factor. Since 1956 all the individuals that inhabit the island of Cayo Santiago have been captured to identify them and a blood sample has been taken from them. This has allowed scientists to make a family tree and see that it has a hereditary component: “6.4% of the variability in sexual behavior is due to their genes”, details the author. This is the first evidence of a genetic basis for this behavior in primates other than humans, they say in the study.

Sex between males decreased with age, leading the researchers to believe that, among other reasons, rhesus macaques practice homosexual practices before mating with females, Savaloinen says. Carmen Hernández, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute for Research in Hunting Resources (IREC), which belongs to the University of Castilla-La Mancha and the CSIC, points out that this custom has also been observed in other primates such as baboons. Although she adds that it could also be due to its use “to establish dominance among young individuals, something that would carry less risk of injury than aggressive conflicts.”

With the results of his research, Savaloinen theorizes that the reproductive cost currently incurred by homosexual relationships in humans may be due to social factors typical of human societies, rather than biological reasons. The researcher says that they want to give a new vision of the relationship between those who study the biology of homosexuality and those who carry out social and psychological research on humans, to show that they can learn from each other.

The research results challenge the beliefs of certain sectors of society that see homosexual relationships as something contrary to nature and uniquely human, say the authors. Savaloinen affirms that this type of work contributes to refute this consideration and hopes that it can help to continue advancing in the fight against homophobia. “We hope it can open a new dialogue about humans,” she concludes.

