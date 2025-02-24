With the arrival of spring, the closet begins to change, and few garments are as versatile as the short -sleeved pole. This basic combines the comfort of a shirt with the most formal touch of a shirt, becoming the ideal option for the days when heat begins to be noted, but a look fixed and fresh.

Unlike a conventional shirt, the pole provides a more polished style while still being a comfortable and easy to wear garment. It can be combined with jeans, Chinese or even with Bermuda. For day to day, a breathable cotton model and regular cutting Fit It is the best option. If what you are looking for is a look More striking or different, poles with prints or contrast details can be a good choice.

Regardless of the model you choose, The key is to find a balance between comfort, breathability and versatility. With the variety of options available, a good pole can become a key garment for spring, perfect for any occasion.

Point pole with short sleeve and peak neck, and striped print.





If you are looking for a pole with a classic style, but with a different touch, This Springfield model is a great option. Its striped design It gives you a modern air without losing the timeless essence of a good pole. In addition, the 100% cotton fabric It guarantees great comfort and breathability, ideal for the hottest days.

The detail of the manga, the neck and the bass causes it to have a more structured adjustment without being uncomfortable. It is one versatile option that can be easily combined with chinese jeans or pants for a look Casual but well taken care of.

Pole made of 100% cotton piqué with 'All over' fantasy.





This model of El Corte Inglés is perfect for those looking for a pole with a touch of sophistication without being too striking. His cotton fabric Piqué gives him a classic texture that provides freshness and resistance, while the print All over He adds a subtle detail to differentiate it from smooth models.

The design includes classic neck, cliff finishes and a two buttons matwhich gives it a more structured appearance. In addition, the bass with lateral openings allows greater freedom of movement, which makes it a comfortable option for both day to day and more formal occasions with a blazer light.





This pole has a light design, has the distinctive details of the brand and offers comfort and freedom of movement.





For those who prefer a more minimalist design but with the support of a recognized brand, Levi’s’s blue pole is an excellent choice. Stands out for its light design, That makes it ideal for the hottest days, and for its comfort, designed to move without restrictions.

The characteristic details of Levi’s, As their small distinctive logo, they provide a plus of style without being excessive. It is a versatile pole that can be carried with any type of pants and that fits so much in looks Informal as in more sophisticated combinations.

Pique pole composed of cotton and with 'All over' print.





If you are looking for a pole with more personality, This Springfield model is an interesting option. Your print All over It makes it different without falling into the extravagant, and the 100% cotton tissue Piqué ensures freshness and comfort in the hottest days.

The neck and fists on Canalé give it a more structured adjustmentwhile the Springfield logo embroidered to the tone adds a subtle but elegant detail. It is a perfect pole for those who want a more striking design without giving up the comfort of a basic.

This pole has buttoned neck, standard cut and is fully composed of cotton.





For those who prefer more traditional designs, this Pole of Jack & Jones, for sale in El Corte Inglés, is a safe bet. Its standard cut and its cotton composition They make it a comfortable and versatile garment, perfect for any occasion.

The buttoned neck gives it a more structured air, allowing it to carry it both informally with jeans and in a look more polished With Chinese pants. It is the ideal option for those looking for Un timeless pole That does not go out of style and combine with any style.

