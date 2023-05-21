According to a recent medical report, the sperm of men was greatly affected, and it declined due to several interrelated factors, amid fear that the matter would worsen in the future.

The report, prepared by researchers from the Hungarian Semmelweis University, relied on a review of nearly 27,000 studies, in order to determine the reasons why men are less fertile.

Serious medical concerns are being raised about the decline in the quality of the man’s semen and his ability to fertilize.

Health data indicate that the number of sperm has halved over the past fifty years, while the pace of decline has doubled since 2000.

The report pointed to a number of causes that negatively affect a man’s sperm, such as pollution, smoking, age and some diseases.

The study was published in the journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, which specializes in reproductive biology and andrology.

And the head of the Center for Andrology at the Urology Branch at Semiuelis University, Zulte Cuba, explains that measuring the activity of semen in a man is based on what is known as DNA breakage.

He added that the analysis measures the DNA material in the semen, and also monitors the genetic parts that are not affected. The normal term fetus in the womb.

According to medical standards, if the breakdown of the genetic material in the semen is less than 25 percent, it remains in excellent condition.

But if cracking exceeds the 25 percent level, it leads to a decline in the ability to reproduce, and if it exceeds the 50 percent threshold, artificial fertilization itself becomes of poor chance.

Risk factors:

Studies have found that smoking DNA fragmentation in semen increased by 9.19 percent compared to non-smokers.

Studies have found that drink alcohol Being overweight are two factors that negatively affect the DNA in semen.

– pollution In turn, it affects semen, and this was evident in a study conducted in an Italian region with a high level of pollution.

– There are other organic diseases that negatively affect the quality of semen, such as: Varicocele disorder Which increases fragmentation by an average of 13.62 percent.

– Oncology DNA fragmentation in semen increases by 11.3 percent, along with other organic diseases.