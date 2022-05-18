According to one new researchthe male breast cancer it is twice as likely to develop in those individuals who are found to be infertile than in those without fertility problems, and though the potential causes of this remain unknownthe discovery could help pave the way for much-needed research into the disease.

I studypublished in the journal Breast Cancer Research, is one of the largest ever examined on the disease, having included nearly 2,000 men with breast cancer.

“Our study suggests that infertile men may be twice as likely to develop breast cancer than those without fertility problems”

affirmed theauthor of the study, Dr. Michael Jones of the London Cancer Research Institute, in a declarationwho later added:

“The reasons behind this association are unclear and the fundamental role of male fertility hormones on breast cancer risk in men needs to be investigated. Hopefully this will lead to insights into the underlying causes of male and possibly female breast cancer. “

Spread and knowledge of male breast cancer

Male breast cancer it is rare, with only 1% of all breast cancers in the United States that occur in menFor example, this year, about 2,710 American men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and of these, 530 are expected to die from the disease, according to an estimate by the United States.American Cancer Societywhile instead in the United Kingdomwhere the current office is based, every year are diagnosed 370 men.

Due to its lower prevalence, far less research is devoted specifically to male breast cancer and treatment decisions are often based on studies in women.

“The causes of breast cancer in men are largely unknown, partly because it’s rare and partly because previous studies have been small”

Jones said in a statement.

The new study set out to change that: Jones and colleagues surveyed 1,998 men who were recently diagnosed with breast cancer in England and Wales over a 12-year period, as part of the Breast Cancer Now male breast cancer study.

They questioned the men to ascertain their fertility, and these included whether or not they had biological children, whether they or their partners had ever had problems conceiving, and whether they had ever sought professional help with fertility issues.

They then compared the responses to those of 1,597 men with no history of breast cancer, revealing that men with breast cancer were more likely to report fertility problems than those withoutreporting that the risk of invasive breast cancer – cancer with the ability to spread – was significantly linked to male infertility.

The same was true even after taking into account known risk factors for infertility and breast cancer that could affect the results.

Significantly more men with breast cancer have no children than controls, the team found, although this cannot be taken as a measure of infertility as people choose not to have children for a variety of reasons.

The studio was somehow limited by its self-reporting of fertilityleaving room for incorrect classifications, in fact fertility can be affected by both members of a couple, for example, or men may not have reported children out of wedlock, with the use of medical records that it would provide future studies with a more tangible and accurate measure of infertility.

With any luck, these future studies could help us better understand the causes of male breast cancer.

“Discovering a link between infertility and male breast cancer is a step towards our understanding of male breast cancer and how we could find more ways to diagnose and treat men – and possibly women – with this devastating disease.”

said the Dr Simon Vincent, Research director, Support and influence on Breast Cancer Nowwho later added:

“Importantly, we hope that the knowledge we gained from this study will reach more men who could benefit from being aware of male breast cancer.”

