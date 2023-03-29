A man who identifies as transgender has secured first place in a amateur women’s cycling event in New York City on March 18.

Tiffany Thomas topped the podium at Randall’s Island Crit, a race based in New York, alongside two women who took second and third place, according to a post by NYC Cycling News.

Thomas belongs to the LA Sweat women’s cycling group based in Los Angeles.

“Tiffany is a scientist by day, an athlete by night,” says Thomas’ biography on the LA Sweat website, reproduced by ABC7 News. “She never met a barbell, a bike or a dog she didn’t like. She is incredibly excited to be racing and representing the LA Sweat team this year!!!”

Thomas’ victory in New York City was not an anomaly. The cyclist has qualified in several competitions in recent years, winning women’s titles, including the 2022 Bucks County Classic in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where she placed in second place.

A Twitter user claiming to be a “female cyclist” criticized the obvious Thomas’ physical advantage in cycling.

“Tiffany Thomas has been on countless podiums, going from total beginner to elite level in just 5 years,” the user said in comments reproduced by ABC 7.

While Thomas’s teammates range in age from 24 to 32, the account claimed in a Twitter thread in February, Thomas is 46 and didn’t start cycling until he was 40.

Thomas appears to have admitted to being an underperforming cyclist for the first few races in a video posted by the account. In Thomas’ first race, the cyclist placed fifth out of a total of 24 women in the women’s novice division.

Female athletes in sports ranging from skateboarding to weightlifting to swimming are increasingly dealing with male intrusion. Two female Canadian weightlifters recently told the National Review that the governing body strength sport completely ignored her concerns about a man competing in her division. They said they plan to take legal action against the Canadian Powerlifting Union. [União Canadense de Levantadores de Peso] shortly.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.