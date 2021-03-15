Former Health Minister Ginés González García was shot in a restaurant in the City of Buenos Aires and had to leave the place due to the reaction of some diners, weeks after he left the health portfolio as a result of the VIP vaccination scandal.

The former official, replaced in the Ministry by Carla Vizzotti, was eating at the “Iñaki” bar in San Telmo when a group of customers noticed his presence and began to insult and recriminate him for the poor management of the vaccination against the coronavirus.

“Rude, go home, vaccinate the big people. This guy has to go to prison”shouted one of the more confused customers, who must have been restrained by one of the waiters. The scene was filmed by another diner and the video went viral in the last hours.

The rest of the customers also addressed Ginés with shouts and insults. “He steals vaccines” and “scoundrel” are some of the insults that were dedicated to him, for which the former minister had to leave the premises.

The scandal exploded in mid-February, after journalist Horacio Verbitsky revealed in an interview that he had been vaccinated thanks to the efforts made with González García.

His statements had an immediate repercussion, as it came to light that a VIP vaccination program was operating in the Ministry of Health for officials and personalities related to Kirchnerism, for which Alberto Fernández asked Ginés to resign as the highest authority.

After the assumption of Carla Vizzotti in his replacement, a list of 70 names emerged that were vaccinated out of all order of priorities, among which stood out the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, former president Eduardo Duhalde, Carlos Zannini and legislators Eduardo Valdés and Jorge Taiana, among other officials.

Fernández tried to minimize what happened at all times and even described the complaints as “antics”, while questioning the media and the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Government is advancing with the vaccination campaign at a slower pace than that initially promised and even one of the advisers, the infectologist Eduardo López, assured that there are missing doses and that the process is “slow.”

