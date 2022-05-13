The fans of Fernando Alonso will especially remember the Venezuelan’s first and only victory Pastor Maldonado in Formula 1. It arrived on Sunday 13 May 2012 and it was an important success for Williamswho hadn’t won in seven years.

That triumph signed by the 1985-born driver still coincides today with Williams’ last triumph in the top racing formula. The Grove team had not won for 7 and a half years at the time and it was also then a South American, the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, who gave the team founded by Sir Frank Williams the latest achievement in Brazil, in 2004. The the sky was clear that May 13, 2012 in which Maldonado surprisingly took pole position. The Venezuelan had been quick right from free practicein which he had snatched the second overall time behind only Sebastian Vettel, world leader and future champion for the third time in his career with his Red Bull at the end of the year (just three points allowed him to mock for the second time at the photo finish Fernando Alonso after the Abu Dhabi turnaround in 2010).

Is exactly the Spaniard was preceded in qualifying by just 17 thousandths by Maldonado’s Renault-powered Williams, on a track where it is essential to start from the front as, despite the fact that the DRS zone was the longest in the world championship, it was still quite difficult to overtake. In reality both had been far outstrippedhalf a second, by Lewis Hamilton with McLaren, but the Briton was relegated in last position because he had too little fuel on board and had remained stationary along the track after setting the best time.

Thus, on the Montmelò straight, Maldonado he presented himself in front of everyone, with the Ferrari of Fernando Alonso at his side and behind him the two Lotus of Romain Grosjean and Kimi Raikkonen. At the first corner however, thanks to a slightly better shot and the possibility of occupying the internal trajectory, it had been the Spaniard to join him and take the lead. Pastor, however, remained second and he occupied this position even after a fifth of the race, with almost all the cars in the pits to change the ephemeral Soft tires. The second stop, however, was anticipated by Pastor, who crossed the pitlane on lap 25, scoring the fastest lap of the race up to that point on his return. In the meantime Alonso lost precious tenths in a double (Charles Pic) and returned to the pits to change tires only two laps later. It wasn’t enough to stay ahead of the Venezuelan who thus took the lead.

The final round of pit stops became crucial, but despite an imperfect stop, Maldonado kept his head on the Ferrari driver. Both found themselves behind Raikkonen, who had not yet returned to the pits, and both had an easy life with him, after which in the last stages of the race Alonso threw himself in pursuit of Maldonadoreaching it in a few laps and trying to undermine it with no luck.

Indeed, the Spaniard demanded too much of his tires which deteriorated quickly, so that in the final race he also risked losing his position. It was Raikkonen himself who had stripped a few laps earlier, who in the meantime had returned to the pits and could count on very fresh tires for the last stint of the race and was making himself the protagonist of a furious comeback. Maldonado was still safe up front, and only had to wait a handful of endless laps before lifting his well-deserved trophy on the top step of the podium of Montmelò.