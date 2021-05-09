Maldives Three people arrested in Maldives after assassination attempt on ex-president known for climate fight

Attempts were made to kill Mohamed Nasheed, now President of Parliament, with a motorcycle bomb. Police suspect the attack was “religious extremists”.

In the Maldives has arrested a third man suspected of the country’s former president Mohamed Nasheedin on Thursday’s assassination attempt, AFP news agency reports. On Saturday, police arrested two other men, described as “religious extremists”.

An attempt was made to kill Nasheed with a motorcycle-mounted bomb that was detonated while he was walking for his car in the capital, Malé. Three other people were also injured in the blast.

Nasheed is in intensive care at the hospital. At sixteen hours of surgery, the surgeons removed bomb shards from his body, one of which had hit close to his heart.

Nasheed, 53, now serves as the Speaker of his country’s parliament. He was president from 2008 to 2012, but had to resign on a stormy note. According to Nasheed, the soldiers drove him out of power with the threat of weapons, while political opponents believed no coup took place.

Mohamed Nasheed was filmed in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, in November 2018 as he prepared to return to the Maldives for more than two years in exile.­

Former prisoner of conscience Nasheed was the first democratically elected president in his island nation. He has reaped international fame with his campaign against climate change. In 2009, he hosted the world’s first underwater board meeting, attended by diving equipment.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives, with a population of about half a million, consists of about 1,200 islands, of which about two hundred are inhabited. Climate change and rising sea levels are threatening to make much of the islands uninhabitable. The highest point in the Maldives is about 2.4 meters above sea level.

The main religion of the Maldives is Islam. In 2019, police arrested a man suspected of enlisting dozens of his compatriots in the ranks of the extremist organization Isis in the Syrian war. According to AFP, the same man was charged with detonating a homemade bomb in the capital Malé in 2007. Twelve Chinese tourists were injured in the attack.