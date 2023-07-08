Malé, Maldives.- I am fortunate to write to you from this paradisiacal place located in the Indian Oceana republic constituted by a archipelago which groups around 1,200 islandsof which more than 200 are currently inhabited.

The turquoise blue waters make the beaches resemble the Caribbean, but with a totally different natural and cultural wealth. There are traces of human life in the area of ​​more than 4000 years old and historical data with test organized societies from the 6th century BC

The first settlers of the island come from the Indian coast and the Island of Sri Lanka being the “guajaratis” the most numerous. Its strategic position in the middle of Southeast Asia and the African continentmade it become an obligatory stop for marine merchants from both parts of the planet, which brought cultural wealth but also became a coveted place for colonizing empires.

The first civilizations were tribal with sun-worshipping tendencies, later and largely due to the population coming from Asiawas established as a Buddhist kingdom from the 3rd century BC to the 12th century AD, with more than 1400 years of this period.

It was in the year 1153 when the island was converted to Islam and the king in turn was called “Sultan” and named himself “Muhammad al Adil” this coincided with the increase and importance of Arab merchants. The above was the biggest culture shock upon my arrival, since the people in that place far from the Persian Gulf wear Islamic clothing and, by the way, the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

It was in the 16th century when the empire Portuguese colonized the islands, followed by the empire dutchappearing later, in the eighteenth century, the empire British from which they became independent until 1953. Counting on a single political party from the year of their independence until 2008 when there was alternation.

The new government brought to the table as one of its main topics what this column is called; the islands are in danger of disappearing. Maldives It is the country in the world with the lowest maximum height, being 2.3 meters above sea level, due to the global warming and to melting of the poles he sea ​​level increases at least 9 millimeters each year.

90% of the territory of Maldives has experienced flooding on occasion, this is aggravated after the tsunami suffered in 2004 which destroyed much of the infrastructure built with the financial support of Japanwhich consisted of a 3 meter high wall that prevented the intrusion of water caused by the increased levels of the sea.

This is how not only is a beautiful and culturally rich place in danger, but also the possibility of a humanitarian crisis is in latent danger, where shelter for more than half a million people per weather reasons. This is how the large-scale social consequences of climate change begin to be felt.

