The pro-Chinese candidate Mohamed Muizzu won the presidential elections in Maldives on Saturday, clearly defeating the outgoing head of state, Mohamed Solih, who throughout his presidency has strived to strengthen ties with India, a traditional ally of the archipelago.

According to the results of the electoral commission, Mohamed Muizzu, 45, obtained 54.06% of the votes against the 61-year-old incumbent president, who immediately acknowledged his defeat by sending his “congratulations” to his rival in X ( old Twitter).

Mohamed Muizzu’s victory could strengthen ties with Beijing in a highly strategic region. A mecca for luxury tourism, this archipelago in the Indian Ocean is located on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, in an area where India and China dispute its influence.

The winner of the presidential elections, whose party entered Beijing’s orbit during the mandate of his mentor Abdulla Yameen (2013-2018), unreservedly defended the financial generosity granted by Beijing within the framework of the “New Silk Roads” , a gigantic Chinese investment project in developing countries.

While in Abdulla Yameen’s government, Mohamed Muizzu, current mayor of the capital Malé, also spearheaded a $200 million Chinese-funded bridge project linking the capital to the country’s main airport.

The first round of the presidential elections had already given him a comfortable lead (46.1% versus 39.1%) over the outgoing president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who has made efforts during his term to improve tense relations with New Delhi. .

By acknowledging his defeat, Mohamed Solih wanted to “congratulate the people who have participated in a democratic and peaceful process.”

Turnout was 85% in the second round, during which watchdog Transparency Maldives flagged some incidents of “election violence”. The police announced that they had arrested 14 people for violating electoral rules.

Concern over growing Chinese presence

In 2018, Mohamed Solih surprisingly won the presidential election to succeed Abdulla Yameen, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for corruption and money laundering. He had criticized his predecessor for pushing the country into a Chinese debt trap by taking out massive infrastructure loans.

At the time, Abdulla Yameen’s government’s shift in favor of Beijing alarmed New Delhi, which shares Western concerns about growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indian Ocean.

Upon coming to power, Mohamed Solih acted quickly to restore the archipelago’s relations with New Delhi, inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his inauguration and allowing his small military presence to be reinforced.

During his re-election campaign, he tried to drum up support by campaigning on local issues such as housing.

Rid the country of foreign interference… with a pro-Beijing line

Mohamed Muizzu’s party had focused the debate on diplomacy, criticizing Mohamed Solih’s approach to India, a country with disproportionate political and economic weight in the Maldives and the object of long-standing disaffection. His party, the PPM, and militant groups have regularly organized demonstrations demanding a reduction of Indian influence in the Muslim nation.

During the campaign, Muizzu’s allies claimed that his election would help rid the country of foreign interference.

However, Muizzu has openly declared his plans to follow his mentor Yameen’s pro-Beijing line. “We hope to return to government in 2023 (…) to write a new chapter of strong ties between our two countries,” he declared at a meeting with members of the Chinese Communist Party last year.

However, during the campaign, former foreign minister Ahmed Shaheed assured AFP that the next president “will have to find a balance between the interests of India and China.” “You cannot reject India and survive,” he warned.

*With AFP; adapted from its French original