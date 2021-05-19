The Maldives was predicted to disappear by 2100 due to climate change. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment of the Republic Aminat Shauna on the air of the CNBC TV channel.

According to the politician, the archipelago may go under water by the end of the century due to insufficient coordinated actions to combat climate change.

It is clarified that at the moment 80 percent of the islands (out of 1190) are located only at a height of one meter above sea level, and most of the coastal area is prone to flooding and erosion.

In addition, the minister noted that the authorities have already taken a number of measures that will reduce the risks of disappearance. For example, in the Maldives, measures are being actively carried out to protect coastal areas, while at the same time the volume of greenhouse gas emissions is being reduced.

“The future of our country, the future of our people, the future of our culture – everything depends on our current actions,” the politician said.

Earlier in May, the famous landmark of the Galapagos Islands collapsed – Darwin’s Arch. According to the Ministry of the Environment of Ecuador, natural erosion processes were the cause.