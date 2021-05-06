Maldivian authorities have imposed a curfew in the metropolitan area of ​​Greater Male to combat the coronavirus. This was announced on Thursday, May 6 in Twitter the country’s health department.

“To contain the spread of COVID-19 from 21:00 to 4:00 (19:00 and 2:00 Moscow time – Ed.), A curfew will be introduced in the Big Male area (Male, Hulhumale, Willimale) starting today,” the message says.

The department added that the police will continue to issue permits for delivery and other necessary services.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the Maldives rose from 318 to 734 a week ago, most of them in Male, the health department noted.

According to the resource WorldometerIn total, to date, the total number of detected cases of coronavirus in the Maldives has reached 32,665. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74 people have died from COVID-19, and 25,473 have recovered.

On May 4, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Nasr said that the country’s resorts are ready to receive Russian tourists. He added that the state will be able to resume the provision of special services that travelers from Russia have always used.