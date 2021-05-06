Nasheed, now Speaker of Parliament, suffered several injuries in a bomb attack while on his way to his vehicle in the capital city of Malé. The authorities have not reported the state in which the politician is.

Mohamed Nasheed was leaving his residence in Malé this Thursday, May 6, when a bomb detonated before he got into his vehicle, parked outside his house.

The president of the Maldivian Parliament was injured, as well as his bodyguard and a foreign tourist, local media Sun and Raajje reported.

After the explosion, the EFE agency collected the testimony of Mohamed Ramiz, who assured that he had heard the detonation of the bomb from his home. “I ran to the main street and saw what I think was his bodyguard near his car and a white (foreign tourist) lying on the ground. The president was getting into an ambulance, ”said the Malé resident.

In some videos released after the attack, motorcycles are seen lying on the ground, broken glass from some shops and the screams of people who were close to the scene of the attack are heard. Also, the state television channel PSM showed when the security services cordoned off the scene of the incident.

“After an explosion, the Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, has suffered injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK hospital,” says a statement from the Maldives Police.

Maldivian police officers inspect the area after an explosion in front of the home of the Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, in Malé, Maldives. May 6, 2021. © Maldives Police / Reuters

For his part, a spokesman for the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party told Reuters that Nasheed had suffered shrapnel wounds in the attack, adding that his condition was stable.

So far, the attack has not been claimed by any group. However, Nasheed has been the target of Islamic extremist groups in the past, as he is considered an enemy of Islam for his liberal ideas.

Rejection of the attack on the Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament

Several members of the Government of the Maldives strongly condemned the attack on the Speaker of Parliament.

In social networks, the Minister of Higher Education of the Maldives, Ibrahim Hassan, assured that “this attack must be investigated as a matter of priority and those responsible must be brought to justice. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery ”.

Through Twitter, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said: “Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers go out to President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as to their families. “

Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital in Malé for injuries sustained following an explosion outside his residence tonight. We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and the investigation is currently underway. – Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) May 6, 2021



The president of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, condemned the incident and assured that an investigation was opened to find out who or who are behind the attack.

From India, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed on Twitter his “deep concern about the attack” against Nasheed and wished him a speedy recovery.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives was a colony of several nations (Portugal, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom) until achieving its independence in 1965. In 2008, Mohamed Nasheed became the first democratically elected president and has remained an influential figure since He left office in 2012. After several years in exile, he returned to the country and is, since 2019, President of Parliament.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP