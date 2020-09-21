new Delhi: India has given $ 25 million (Rs 1840 crore) financial assistance to Maldives to overcome the economic crisis. After this help, the relationship between Maldip and India will be further strengthened. Explain that this has increased China’s concern.

In fact, China has given notice to Maldives to pay an installment of one crore dollars (Rs 74 crore) for the repayment of its debt. Now Maldives will be able to repay the installment of China’s debt.

The President of India, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih has thanked India for this financial help given by India to Maldives. He tweeted and wrote- Whenever the Maldives needed a friend, India always reached the occasion. My sincere thanks to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to the common people of India, for the official handover of $ 250 million (Rs 1840 crore) as financial assistance.

Appreciate your warm sentiments, President @ibusolih! As close friends and neighbors, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19. https://t.co/esNRBWJxZg – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

Let us know that the economic condition of Maldives dependent on tourism is quite bad these days. Tourist places are empty due to Corona. Considering the situation in Maldip, China has recently given a notice to pay an installment of one crore dollars (Rs 74 crore) to repay its debt. Now with the help of India, Maldives will be able to easily repay the installment of China’s debt and this thing will surely touch China.