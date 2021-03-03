Seven games, only seven games, it took Fikayo Tomori to win the affection of the fans and the Milan board of directors. The central 23 was a express request of the sports director Paolo Maldini, who wanted to find a guarantee companion for Kjaer and the Englishman has responded to confidence from the first minute.

Having played just 45 minutes in league with Lampard staying in the shadow of Silva, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger and Christensen in all 18 games, Chelsea decided it was best to give in to their canterano. Milan showed great interest in taking over his services and thanks to his unexpected bid for the Serie A title and the call from Maldini, Tomori accepted the offer. “When Maldini called me, we all know that he is the best defense that has ever existed, I did not have to think much about it“, declared the central in his presentation.

Tomori did not have time for adaptations and his debut came in the quarterfinals against Inter in which the tension could be cut with a knife since the confrontation between Ibra and Lukaku. Kjaer’s injury gave him the opportunity to play the 90 minutes against Bologna and Crotone, but with the return of the Danish, Rossoneri defense chief, Pioli decided to bet on captain Romagnoli as his companion against Spezia and Inter, a decision that was somewhat criticized for the bad defensive image, conceding five goals, which gave the team in the two defeats.

The coach seemed to understand the same as his hobby and against Roma it was the Kjaer-Tomori couple the one who defended Donnarumma’s bow with a excellent result which resulted in a very important 1-2. “I was expecting a match with that personality and he showed it right away“Pioli declared after the match.

But the praise for the central defender not only came thanks to his great performance, but before the clash, Maldini himself made it clear that they will fight to stay with the player. “Tomori is a good talent and we have a purchase option. The price is too high, we will decide at the end of the season and talk to Chelsea. It has great speed and intensity. “The purchase option is around 28 million euros, an important investment in a market that will be very marked by the crisis.

Maldini changes Milan’s face

As he already did as a player, Paolo Maldini is leaving a very good legacy as Milan’s sporting director. Since his arrival in the summer of 2019 the project has another face and start looking from you to you to other greats of Italy. The dream of to regain the Scudetto is still latent and it is trusted that in the worst case return to the Champions League, where they were last seen in season 13-14.

Under his direction have come players who have become key to the team such as Kessié (24 million), Kjaer (3.5 million), Theo Hernández (21.50 million), Saelemaekers (3.5 million), Tonali (25 million) or Rebic (5 million). But it is also that he has had a vital influence when it comes to hiring the defenders who now form the Rossonera defensive line.

“Maldini was fundamental for me, when he called I had no doubts “declared Theo Hernández current best left back in Serie A but that some already considered evicted in his time at Real Madrid. The assignment and the signing of Kjaer was also the work his despite the doubts that could entail taking over a 31-year-old player. Maldini was convinced of the need to bring in a veteran defender as, as he himself explained, “if I hadn’t had Baresi and Tasotti I wouldn’t have achieved what I did.”

At the moment the operations are going well for the five-time champion of Europe but now he has a new test, to get himself permanently with Tomori. Its high price will make Milan have to negotiate with Chelsea from Marina Granovskaia who will not want to cut a single penny watching the performance of the canterano blue.