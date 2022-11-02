You can see that he tries to restrain himself. And, in part, it does as well. When the cameras catch Paolo Maldini cheering in the stands, the Rossoneri manager smiles and clenches his fist next to Massara and Gazidis. That smile, however, is worth more than a thousand celebrations because it offers the portrait of the most absolute happiness. If Milan returned to the “16” club it is obviously also thanks to the work of the managers, who put the Devil back on track starting from the Europa League preliminaries.

“We have to be ambitious, we are happy – says Paolo after the race -. From tonight we start talking about something serious. We started four years ago, this is the year we have to tighten. We want to be protagonists in Italy to then return to having the European dimension that has always belonged to Milan. It is not easy because we are still far from an economic point of view. I think Milan will be a loose cannon among the runners-up. This team is young but it is becoming mature. The renewal of Pioli? We thought it was right to do it before today’s game. The coach was not in question, as was the renewal. He didn’t affect the match in Turin and he wouldn’t have made it even tonight’s match, even if it went badly we would have renewed the coach until 2025. I’m hungry and I like to see the same thing in the team and in society as well. We have to be there. The scudetto won is the demonstration that everyone has also given that 0.5% more than Inter. It will also happen in the Champions League. This is a start. We must never forget what this club has represented in football. We cannot be satisfied with what we have done ”. Gerry Cardinale spoke briefly to express his satisfaction: “I am happy for the qualification, but it is not a surprise, having closely touched the great determination of the team to always aim for the best possible result”.