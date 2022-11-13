Stefano Pioli does not speak after Milan-Fiorentina: personal reasons, for now not better specified. It is then Paolo Maldini who introduces himself to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the race. “We have achieved a victory with sacrifice, without a harmonious game that has characterized us for most of 2022. However, we wanted to win it and we did it – says the Rossoneri manager -. We have many players who will go to the World Cup, but despite this Giroud ran for 90 minutes. Dest gritted his teeth to be there and made himself available. The ranking says we have 2 points less than last season, with Napoli doing something incredible. In Cremona we were a lot bad, but otherwise nothing can be said. In the Champions League we made a different path. Now we have more awareness of last season. A draw today would have been half a defeat. “