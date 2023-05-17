The Rossoneri technical director spoke like this after the defeat: “If we had to qualify for the Champions League, I’d give this Milan an 8”. On CDK: “It would have been easier to take Dybala, but we believe in young people”

Paolo Maldini appears in front of the television cameras after the defeat against Inter and already has clear ideas: “We have to invest to be able to compete with the big teams. The semi-final was unexpected, no one at the beginning of the year had predicted such a thing, then Clearly, defeat burns. There was no match between us and Inter.” And again, on the fourth place in the championship to be conquered: “If we were to qualify for the next Champions League, I would give this Milan an 8, we have to believe it”.

Competitiveness — These are Maldini’s words: “The gap with Inter is real, maybe today we played better but in the last four games there hasn’t been a draw. We can’t take countermeasures”. And again: “We are not yet structured to compete in the two competitions. Our owners know it very well, it is a path that has brought great economic and sporting results. Today it went like this, between us and Inter we are three years old different media. We have first-time players at this level.” See also Spalletti: "Genoa have made great strides but we have to win"

Leao — Maldini concluded as follows: “If we were able to get to the Champions League it would be a good season. Starting point? We never have a full belly, that’s when you win and then you win again. And then Milan isn’t allowed to have it”. On the renewal of Leao: “We are at the details, it’s just a matter of small things, but here we are”.

De Ketelaere — Maldini also explained to Sky why they chose to invest in De Ketelaere and not in Dybala: “Charles has to grow and it’s normal. It would have been much simpler and much less expensive to go with a player like Dybala. But it would have been a fair purchase for our project? Would it have been fair and shared by the owners? No. We know that we have an idea and we have the will to build a young and talented team. We need to take risks with young people. If I had had to make a stronger lineup I would have made a other type of market. See also Real Madrid did not forgive: they beat Chelsea and are in the Champions League semifinals

May 16, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 01:27)

