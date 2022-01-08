“Theo Hernandez’s renewal is very well underway, like Bennacer’s. We are also talking with Leao, the intention is to extend it shortly with all three”. Paolo Maldini is optimistic. And addressing the Italian Association of Milan Clubs in a meeting last week, he sees a positive solution to the negotiations for the contract extensions of three big players in the squad: “They are due to expire in 2024, we started in due time but we had also done so. with Donnarumma and Calhanoglu, it’s never easy to find an agreement. Theo, Ismael and Rafa are three players who have already given a lot despite being young, we think they still have a lot to give in our near future. ”