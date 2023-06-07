Maldini, that last meeting with the AC Milan players a few hours before the sacking of Gerry Cardinale

It’s the night ofIbrahimovic’s farewell to football. Milan-Verona has just ended (with a 3-1 and a magical brace from Rafa Leao) and the AC Milan fans are moved by Zlatan’s announcement but also serene in view of the season that will see the Champions League conquered (thanks to the penalization of Juventus) and market rumors that reassure about the strengthening of the team (from Kamada to Loftus-Cheek to strengthen the midfield). The dream is a 2023/2024 of redemption, perhaps conquering the second star (the twentieth Scudetto), thus managing to detach the cousins ​​of Inter.

And Peppe Di Stefano – at the Calciomercato the Original on Sky Sport – told a little background on what happened in those moments – around midnight / half past midnight – on the night before the storm. While God Zlatan tells his emotions and thoughts to journalists in the press room (here the full video), in another room in the ‘belly of San Siro’, Paolo Maldini is saying goodbye to all the Rossoneri players who have just finished their season. He embraces them one by one and greets them making an appointment for 10 July when Milan will have to gather for the new season.

Nine to ten hours after the face to face with Gerry Cardinale which will mark the exemption of Maldini. The sacking of the Rossoneri legend.

And the reaction of AC Milan players to this revolution wanted by RedBird (with Furlani, Moncada and “mister Moneyball” Billy Beane at the center of the project and market management: Milan Toulouse model and market with the algorithm) seems to be lost and close to Paolo Maldini (and Ricky Massara). The social stories of locker room senators such as Leao, Maignan and Tonali are quite clear in this sense.

Laws: Milan market, goodbye Maldini changes everything. From Arnautovic to De Ketelaere: strategies and sales



Milan, Rafael Leao greets Maldini: “An exemplary person with an immense heart and unparalleled determination”

“A thank you is not enough. An exemplary person with an immense heart and unparalleled determination. It was a pleasure to have lived several moments with you, all the best for the future. Always Milan,” wrote Rafael Leao in an Instagram post .

Rafael Leao greets Paolo Maldini (Instagram iamrafaeleao93)



Previously always Rafael Leao had published a story in which he filmed himself in the car, listening in the background to the song of the American rapper Gunna ‘Say no more’ (translatable into Italian with ‘I don’t say anything else …’.). On the chorus, he mimed the gesture of a closed mouth looking at the camera.

The story of Rafael Leao who stitches his mouth (Instagram iamrafaeleao93)



Maignan, “Always Milan” with a question mark

The story of Mike Maignan who scares AC Milan fans (Instagram magicmikemaignan)

See also The group stage ends: Passaro and Arnaldi still in the running. Musetti in the evening

Sandro Tonali and the photo with Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara









Sandro Tonali greets Maldini and Massara with this photo and two hearts (red and black) (Instagram sandrotonals)



Milan, Adli greets Paolo Maldini

The greeting of the French talent Yacine Adli to Paolo Maldini (Instagram adliyacine)



Subscribe to the newsletter

