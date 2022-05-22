After the many trophies raised during an incredible career as a player, it is time for Paolo Maldini to celebrate even as a manager. “As a player – admits Maldini – it’s different because you unleash a large part of your energy on the pitch. As a manager you can’t do it, the family has to put up with you at home. My career as a manager exists only because Milan is there. Building a team is a different responsibility than when I was a player. In these three years we have said so many things to the players that have occurred. We had credible ideas. In general, I can say that I would not repeat some things I have said in the past when you become a manager you understand many things. I should have been more respectful towards the people who have done so much for Milan. In life you are wrong, the important thing is to learn. Milan is a particular club, we take less time to do certain things. We have a DNA and of special fans, we never give up. Today is the party of the boys and the coach. We too are happy. I have recently been the manager, there is still a lot to learn “.