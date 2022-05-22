The former Rossoneri flag celebrates his first trophy behind the desk: “We have a winning DNA and special fans, I also made mistakes and I still have to learn a lot”
After the many trophies raised during an incredible career as a player, it is time for Paolo Maldini to celebrate even as a manager. “As a player – admits Maldini – it’s different because you unleash a large part of your energy on the pitch. As a manager you can’t do it, the family has to put up with you at home. My career as a manager exists only because Milan is there. Building a team is a different responsibility than when I was a player. In these three years we have said so many things to the players that have occurred. We had credible ideas. In general, I can say that I would not repeat some things I have said in the past when you become a manager you understand many things. I should have been more respectful towards the people who have done so much for Milan. In life you are wrong, the important thing is to learn. Milan is a particular club, we take less time to do certain things. We have a DNA and of special fans, we never give up. Today is the party of the boys and the coach. We too are happy. I have recently been the manager, there is still a lot to learn “.
THE PLAYERS
–
Maldini then focuses on some singles. “Tonali hasn’t shown everything he can do yet. He has had an incredible season, but sometimes we forget it’s a 2000. When you get to a big club it’s different. I’m proud of Theo Hernandez. He still has a lot of room to become more. strong, but the improvement he has had in these three years is incredible. Boys like him and Leao have something special inside and when they play together these things happen “.
May 22 – 10:01 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Maldini #Proud #boys #manager #Milan
Leave a Reply