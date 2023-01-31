Raised in a family of basketball lovers, compared to the former Nerazzurri Lucio (although he prefers Dellas…), the Athens defender has several points of contact with our country
All his passions lead to Italy. Forever. Konstantinos Mavropanos, born in 1997 from Stuttgart, is the latest market idea at Inter in case Milan Skriniar were to leave. He can arrive on loan with the right to buy. The Greek, who also played at Arsenal in the past, has several points of contact with our country.
#Maldini #Lukaku #Inter #Mavropanos #Greek #giant #Italy #destiny
Leave a Reply