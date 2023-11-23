Maldini: “I tried to bring Messi to Milan”

“For ten days we tried to bring Messi to Milan, but then we realized it was impossible. It’s late now, but a footballer like Messi is a spectacle for everyone. When I read that he could go to Inter I was scared.” The background to the transfer market is told by Paolo Maldini – guest of Giacomo Poretti at the theater with his PoretCast as reported by Milan Press – and obviously refers to the period in which he was Rossoneri manager.

Maldini and the scudetto

“Who wins the scudetto between Milan, Inter and Juve? Congratulations Giacomo, you have already won…”, Paolo Maldini, a well-known Nerazzurri fan, tells Poretti.

Barella and Lautaro (photo Lapresse)



Maldini and the beginning: “I asked what free role there was”

“I started in the gardens, in the southern area of ​​Milan, I went to the Leonardo Da Vinci schoolthen Pio They asked me what role I had and I replied: “What free role is there?”. In fact I started on the right wing, then at 14 years old defender. Mister Braga made me sign, in his report it was written that I never sat still”, Paolo Maldini’s story about his beginnings as a footballer.

Paolo Maldini, the Milan-Inter derbies and nostalgia

“I started playing quite young, when you get to the dressing room you realize how you are, whether well or not, it’s all a question of tension. We also had derbies in the Champions League, do you remember? (laughs ed.) In that case the tension was at its highest levels – says Paolo Maldini to Giacomo Poretti – Then later when you are of a certain age you just wait for that match. When they ask me what I miss, I answer the environment of the locker room and that mixture of fear and emotion before the match, the contact and adrenaline of the people. 80 thousand people is a lot. I’m the one who has done the most derbies of all.”





Paolo Maldini on Leao

“Rafa is a great talent, regardless of whether he is a footballer, a model or a singer, he has something important – says Paolo Maldini – He asked me to release the puck two days before the match, I told him that it wasn’t a problem but he should have scored two goals on Saturday, he didn’t score but he made an assist (laughs ed.). The best thing about these years is precisely the personal relationships, he arrived from Lille, he was a great talent but he still had to prove himself. The relationship you create with them is the best thing you have left, more than the trophies and matches won. They are always personal relationships, you make yourself available to train these kids.”

Paolo Maldini manager

“There’s a huge difference. In one you ‘suffer’ the result and in the other you ‘determine’. I was in a lot of pain and agitated. Ricky Massara on the other hand suffered but in silence. I will never be a coach. I saw my dad who always had his suitcase ready. Then maybe you meet some President who’s a bit like that… I didn’t feel like it. When I stopped I knew what I didn’t want to do.”

Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara – Photo Lapresse



Maldini and that AC Milan-Liverpool Champions League final in Istanbul

“When you lose a World Cup final or a semi-final against Maradona it’s not easy, even with Milan in Istanbul, I scored after 40 seconds. After the goal I thought: “Strange evening, to score in the Champions League final after 40 seconds…”, Paolo Maldini’s memory of that Milan-Liverpool – Champions League final in 2005 – which saw the Rossoneri go ahead 3-0 , suffer a 3-3 draw from the Reds in 6 minutes (from the 54th to the 60th), return to dominate the match and lose it with incredible bad luck on penalties.

Read also

Maldini and Massara, twist: top Premier League club over former Milan

Subscribe to the newsletter

