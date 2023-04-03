After seeing the blue coach resume Rafa, the Rossoneri manager intervenes: “You’re nervous, but you won the championship”
Moments of nervousness in the interval, a few moments before the teams return to the field, when Spalletti, as can be seen from the TV images, approaches Leao to scold him apparently the way to cheer after the first goal. The Portuguese doesn’t get upset much, on the contrary he stretches a hand on the back of the blue coach explaining his version, but at that moment Maldini intervenes in defense of his player.
The Rossoneri manager replies harshly to Spalletti and the words that can be heard are these: “Mister, you’re nervous, but you won the championship, what the c… do you want”. After giving Milan the lead, Leao made various gestures, including putting his hands on his cheeks as a mockery, bringing them to his ears for a fraction of a second and miming the gesture of chatting. Which of these will have made Spalletti nervous?
April 2, 2023 (change April 3, 2023 | 01:55 am)
