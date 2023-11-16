Paolo Maldini, proposals from Saudi Arabia and Manchester United idea

Paolo Maldini in the Premier League? In recent days there have been rumors of siren calls from Saudi Arabia for the former AC Milan legend and manager (Al-Ittihad, the club where former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema arrived in the summer, is looking for him). Now there are very strong rumors about the lure of the English championship for him and for his right-hand man over the years behind a Rossoneri desk, Frederic Massara.

Paolo Maldini-Manchester United, Alex Ferguson’s advice

According to Sun and Telegraph, Paolo Maldini is in Manchester United’s sights together. In fact, Alex Ferguson would have advised the next owner of the Red Devils Sir Jim Ratcliffe to carry out a revolution in the management. And Maldini also seems to be in the running as sporting director. The list of candidates is not at all large, according to these rumors, four or five names. Not more. Let’s see who it is

Manchester United, Paolo Maldini and the shortlist of candidates for the Red Devils

In addition to Paolo Maldini, Manchester United are looking at Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman, Atalanta’s Lee Congerton and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta. The former AC Milan star, a few months after parting ways with the Via Aldo Rossi club, could go to the Old Trafford club with Frederick Massara at his side.

However, the race for Manchester United is by no means a given. With Jean-Claude Blanc, a leading figure at Ineos Sport, in the running to replace Richard Arnold as CEO ahead of Ratcliffe’s upcoming purchase of a 25% stake in United, Maldini and Massara will therefore have to overcome competition high level.

Subscribe to the newsletter

