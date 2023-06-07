Milan, football bent on business

I hate everything about the new football entertainment. I hate, yes I use this politically incorrect term. Match schedules, ticket prices, lack of sense of belonging from players, coaches, managers (only some still have these values, but they are exceptions), the retention of fans considered only as customerswaiting lists for season tickets, speculative real estate greed for stadiums, adjacent areas, buying and selling of players and capital gains, no brake on the number of foreigners, prosecutors who impose their clients and who in fact create the rosters of the teams, funds sovereigns and speculative hungry peoples who only want to obtain substantial profits from football clubs.

And again: the rules of the game more suited to a fourth-rate circus, total submission to pay-TV, to marketing with the distortion of corporate colors, uniforms, centenary coats of arms. I stop here in the list, because it would be infinite. After all, the “new football” no longer possesses the popular peculiarity that has distinguished it for a century.

Football still has enormous popularity today, but it is a virtual popularity, mediated by TV, by digital means of communication, a virtual and no longer direct participation. It has become an elitist sport, emblem of luxury and of what could be defined as the “well-off old bourgeoisie”.

A sport like tennis, golf il, po-poolo (no, the double “o” is not a typing error, but it is the “zagagliata” pronunciation of Peppe, the Baiocchi panther in the film “I Soliti ignoti” when he wanted express her bourgeois belonging to the “servant” Nicoletta, the maid to “conquer” in order to have the “pass” to enter the apartment, where she worked, which was adjacent to the pawnbroker’s where to break into the “comare”, the safe of precious ones).

