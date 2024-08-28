Research by consultancy Airfluencers shows that the 10 biggest pet influencers in Brazil impact millions of users on Instagram alone. The data shows the growth of this market and how brands should keep an eye on four-legged influencers.

In addition to providing cute moments for humans on social media, the dogs and cats that are most popular on Instagram also captivate people with their personalities. The most followed pet in Brazil, Malcom Salsicha, is known for the stories in which he appears as a detective who solves crimes.

Companies from various segments are also keeping an eye on this trend. Canine influencers Bambino and Rogerinho, with 642 thousand followers, have already done advertisements with several brands such as Rayovac and Airbnb. The profile has an engagement rate of 7.53% and an average of 46,408 interactions per month.

“Pet influencers have gained a special place on social media, captivating thousands of followers with their authenticity and charisma. The partnership with brands like Rayovac and Airbnb is a reflection of the potential of pet influencers to engage the public and promote products in a creative and authentic way,” highlights Rodrigo Soriano, CEO of Airfluencers.



