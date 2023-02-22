The family of civil rights activist Malcolm X is going to sue the New York Police Department, the CIA and the FBI for concealing evidence related to X’s assassination attempt. That made X’s two daughters announced at a press conference on Wednesday in Manhattan, on the spot where he was murdered 58 years ago. The family wants $ 100 million (converted 93.9 million euros) in compensation from the state to “rectify historical errors”.

X was killed by 21 gunshots in 1965 while preparing to speak at a meeting of his activist movement Organization of Afro-American Unity. Three members of X’s former Nation of Islam movement were found guilty of the murder. In November 2021, a judge ruled that two of them were wrongly convicted and a settlement of tens of millions was reached in compensation.

Noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents X’s family, said on Tuesday: “The rhetorical question is this; if the government compensates two gentlemen wrongly convicted of the murder of Malcolm X with tens of millions, what must be the compensation for the daughters who suffered most from the assassination attempt of Malcolm X?”

Conspiracy

According to Crump, who has represented the family of murdered black American George Floyd, among others, the role that local and federal government agencies, including the NYPD, FBI and CIA, played in X’s death and the failed trial of his alleged killers has “since controversial for a long time”. He wants to put an end to that with this case. The FBI has already admitted to having serious leads as to who the actual main shooter was, but withheld that information from the prosecution. The NYPD had an infiltrator in X’s organization present at his murder, but did not allow him to be called as a witness. According to the OM’s review investigation, all this had led to the acquittal of the two Nation of Islam members.

Two years ago, X’s and Crump’s daughters publicly accused the NYPD and FBI of plotting to kill X. As evidence, they cited a letter that a black former police officer on duty left after his death on the day of X’s death, in which he states that he “participated in actions which, in retrospect, were despicable and prejudicial to the emancipation of my own black community”.

Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little. He rejected that name because it had been given to his enslaved ancestors by slave owners. X was one of the most prominent civil rights activists of the 1960s, a turbulent and violent period that saw the struggle for equal rights for black Americans in the United States. Unlike his hopeful and pacifist counterpart, Martin Luther King Jr. he preached the total secession of black and white communities. To escape the yoke of oppressive white governments, the use of violence was also permitted, according to X. Tens of thousands of people attended his funeral.