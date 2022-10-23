Achille Occhetto first married the actress of Italian-Somali origin Elisa Kadigia Bove with whom he had two children, Massimiliano and Malcolm
Malcolm Occhetto died of a heart attack in Las Palmas. Son of Achille Occhetto, last secretary of the PCI and first of the PDS, he was a filmmaker and director of photography.
It was Occhetto himself who announced his death on social media.
Achille Occhetto first married the Italian-Somali actress Elisa Kadigia Bove with whom he had two children, Massimiliano and Malcolm (who died of a heart attack in October 2022). He married Aureliana Alberici in second marriage.
Malcolm Occhetto
#Malcolm #Occhetto #died #heart #attack #Las #Palmas
Leave a Reply