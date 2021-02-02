Malcolm & Marie It was filmed in secret in the middle of a pandemic, but it promises to be the main topic of conversation with its premiere, scheduled for next February 5 on Netflix. It also aims to elevate the career of Zendaya, known for her teenage roles in Spider-Man and Euphoria.

The long-awaited film revolves around a couple forced to confront the nature of their relationship after the premiere of their feature film. In the middle of a tense night, while they wait for the critic’s response, both will put their love and work on trial. Nothing less than an irresistible premise for the actress’s followers.

Days before its launch on the platform, critics praised the production and performance of the protagonists, John David Washington and Zendaya. However, there were also reproaches for the age difference between the characters: Malcolm (36) and Marie (24). This was the actress’s blunt response to People:

“People often forget, which is understandable because I’ve played 16-year-olds since I was 16, you know, (but) I’m an adult.” “I knew that as I grew and evolved, there would come a time when I could play someone my age.”

For its part, Washington shared similar thoughts during an interview with Variety earlier this year, and said he wasn’t worried about being 12 years older than Zendaya. “People are going to see what a woman she is in this movie. “She has a lot more experience in the industry than I do (…) So I’m learning from her. I am the newbie. I leaned a lot on her ”, he emphasized.