In the new live trailer published by Gameloft there is Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle playing Asphalt Legends Unitewhile the game’s launch is rapidly approaching: the free-to-play racer will be available starting July 17 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

You will remember Muniz precisely for the role of Malcolm in the famous television series that he filmed about twenty years ago together with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, but perhaps you don’t know that in the meantime the actor became a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

It is precisely in this capacity that we find him in the video, at the end of a roundup of people trying their hand at Asphalt Legends Unite using the cross-platform functionality of the driving game, which will therefore allow you to challenge other users regardless of the platform you own.