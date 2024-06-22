In the new live trailer published by Gameloft there is Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle playing Asphalt Legends Unitewhile the game’s launch is rapidly approaching: the free-to-play racer will be available starting July 17 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.
You will remember Muniz precisely for the role of Malcolm in the famous television series that he filmed about twenty years ago together with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, but perhaps you don’t know that in the meantime the actor became a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.
It is precisely in this capacity that we find him in the video, at the end of a roundup of people trying their hand at Asphalt Legends Unite using the cross-platform functionality of the driving game, which will therefore allow you to challenge other users regardless of the platform you own.
We get to play with Frankie!
Frankie Muniz didn’t just appear in the Asphalt Legends Unite trailer, announced last March, but will also participate in a series of initiatives organized by Gameloft in conjunction with the NASCAR circuit races.
In fact, in the game we will find some special events called Race with Muniz in which we will be able to challenge the pilot, according to the following calendar:
- July 24th
- August 1st
- August 15th
- August 23
- September 5th
- September 19th
- September 27
- October 4
“I think one thing I really love about Asphalt Legends Unite is that it’s fun: you get in the car, you race, you jump and you can challenge friends from all over the world,” said Frankie Muniz. “That’s what I want from a game.”
“In real life I drive real racing cars, so if I’m going to play a racing game I want it to offer me a different, exciting and connected experience, and that’s exactly what Asphalt brings to the table.”
