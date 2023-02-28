It ended 17 years ago, but “Malcolm in the middle” remains an icon of TV and popular culture. Could it have a sequel?

Bryan Cranston played Hal Wilkerson in Malcolm in the middle long before the furore of “Breaking bad” and it became one of his most famous roles. Are you willing to come back after 17 years since the finale aired? In a recent interview with The Independent he revealed that there is a condition in between so that the plot starring Frankie Muniz can return to TV. Which is it? In the following lines we tell you more details.

"Malcolm in the middle" is one of the most famous TV series of the 2000s.

The only condition for the return of “Malcolm in the middle”

We are used to studios wanting to reboot their most famous productions. At a time when “That 70s show” had its reboot, just like “How I met your mother”, it wouldn’t be unusual for a pop phenomenon like “Malcolm in the middle” (as it was titled in Spanish) also have yours.

“It’s a posibility”, Cranston commented to the aforementioned medium. In fact, with the idea of ​​a movie on the air, he spoke with the creator of the show, Linwood Boomer: “He said he would think about it and gathered his writers.” So… what does the actor need to consider the reboot? ? It only has one condition. “If they come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, they will carry it out. But if not, then no,” she explained.

Even so, he commented that, if this project were not given, it would not affect him, but it would be a plan that he would like to be part of: “I don’t need a job. I have many jobs. I don’t need it, but I would want it if it was a great idea.”

Although, according to The Independent, there were complaints of alleged mistreatment on the set, everything seems to be in the past, at least for the artist, who confesses that for him “they were seven years of glory”. “Going to work every day and making yourself and others laugh. That was my job,” he said.

Where to see “Malcolm in the middle”, complete series in Latin Spanish online?

Currently, you can find Malcolm in the middle on DisneyPlus. In streaming, the complete chapters are available in Latin Spanish after they left Amazon Prime Video.