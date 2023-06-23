“Malcolm in the middle“, the popular Fox Television Studios series that premiered on January 9, 2000 and ended on May 14, 2006, would return to the screens. According to the actor bryan cranstonwho played the father of Malcolmthe entire cast of the series has been working on the script for a new season. Therefore, fans hope that, after 17 years, they can see the successful production again.

Why did “Malcolm in the middle” end?

Although the producer of this series was aware of its popularity and, apparently, was thinking of making an eighth season in 2006, it changed its mind because it was already working on the transmission of six other projects, of which only one had its second season. .

How many seasons does “Malcolm in the middle” have?

During its six years of existence, the series of the chaotic Cleavers family delighted its fans with seven seasons in which they made them laugh and reflect. In addition, in total, it has 151 episodes.

Where to watch ONLINE “Malcolm in the middle”?

All seasons and episodes of “Malcolm in the middle” are available ONLINE on the Disney Plus streaming platform. Those with a subscription will be able to enjoy the story of the peculiar Cleavers family while they wait for the official announcement of the eighth season.

Cast of “Malcolm in the middle”

Main characters of “Malcolm in the middle”. Photo: Fox

These are some of the actors who were part of the cast of “Malcolm in the middle”:

Frankie Muniz as Malcolm

Bryan Cranston as Hal Wilkerson

Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey Wilkerson

Jane Kaczmarek as Lois Wilkerson

Christopher Masterson as Francis Wilkerson

Justin Berfield as Reese

Tanya Raymonde as Cynthia

Cameron Monaghan as Chad, among others.

