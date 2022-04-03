“Malcolm in the middle” had its arrival on the small screen in June 2000 in the United States, without foreshadowing -or perhaps it did- that it would set the tone for the beginning of an entire generation. The occurrences of the Wilkerson family became true figures of popular culture, which even gave life to iconic memes today. In the streaming era it was available on Amazon Prime Video.

However, in August 2021, nostalgic fans had to say goodbye to the production, as their time in the catalog of the aforementioned service came to an end. Now, to the delight of his followers, it has been announced that the iconic plot starring Frankie Muniz will return to TV through a new platform.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney XD leaves TV: why will the Walt Disney Company channels withdraw?

Where to watch “Malcolm in the middle”?

In a recent article in the Mexican magazine GQ, it has been detailed that “Malcolm in the Middle” will arrive on Disney Plus, as part of its recent premieres. In this way, the plot with its 7 complete seasons will be available in its content catalog starting on April 27.

Disney Plus will be the new home of “Malcolm in the middle”. Photo: Disney Plus

YOU CAN SEE: Why “Moon Knight” deserves you to give it a try?

What is “Malcolm in the Middle” about?

An unconventional comedy brings us closer to a dysfunctional family, whose center is Malcolm, a gifted young man who, as the third of -in principle- four brothers, not only faces the challenge of life at school, after being has proven his advanced intellect, but must also face his hilarious family situations.

Without a doubt, the series is one of the most loved by the public since, despite surprisingly not having an approval percentage from specialized critics, the public score gives it a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.