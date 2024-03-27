The Serie 'Malcom in the middle' It premiered on January 9, 2000. This Fox production starred young actors, but also adults. One of them is the remembered one Frankie Munizwho played Malcolm Wilkerson in the outstanding program and who, recently, remembered a little about his time on TV.

Frankie Muniz Now 38 years old, he recalled part of his career in the series 'Malcom in the middle'. Furthermore, Muniz, who despite not having had an ugly experience in the industry, assured that he knows people and friends who he does. For this reason, Muniz prefers to distance himself from this world and not expose his little son.

What did Frankie Muniz say about being a child actor?

Frankie Muniz He was interviewed on Pedestrian TV, in which he revealed that he would not allow his son to be a child actor, since he considers that it is a chaotic world for a minor. “I will never let my son be a child actor. I would never let my son go into business and not because he had a negative experience, because — to be honest — my experience is 100% positive, but I know many people, friends close to me, who have had—incredibly—negative experiences. I think it's an ugly world in general. “I've never worried about rejection, but there is a lot of rejection,” she expressed.

Besides, Frankie Muniz He added that to be a successful actor you must be very lucky and bump into people who are willing to work with you. That is why, for him, it is difficult to see his son subjected to that stress. “I honestly say that becoming a successful actor is like winning the lottery (it's a matter of luck), because that's how it is in the beginning. In my case, with 'Malcolm in the Middle', maybe it was different from the other shows, but as a child actor back then, I took it that way. If you are chosen it is because you look similar to the parents they choose. I like to be honest about it, but I have to say that there are a million people in Hollywood who try (casting). Maybe they are the best actors on the planet, but they don't have the opportunity,” he emphasized.

What is Frankie Muniz currently doing?

Frankie Muniz IV He stands out as an actor and racing driver in the United States. His most famous role was being the protagonist of the FOX comedy series, 'Malcolm in the middle'Thanks to this role, he received a nomination for the Emmy Award and was nominated, twice, for the Golden Globe.

'Malcolm in the Middle', series from the year 2000. Photo: Fox

