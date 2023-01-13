Today, many series are having what is known as a revival, this to bring back the memories of fans who so fondly remember these television adaptations that are normally comedies. And without a doubt, one of the most beloved programs is Malcolm in the middlesame as his movie could have to reunite the cast.

In fact Bryan CranstonHalhas mentioned that there have been conversations for said special, here are their comments:

There was some talk about possibly doing, like, a Malcolm in the Middle reunion movie. We had a lot of hope in that, and I would certainly be open to that if a good idea came up, like, ‘Oh, it would be great to explore what happened to this family 20 years later. I can’t believe it’s that already, but it would be fun to do.

Also the creator of the series, Linwood Boomer spoke on the subject:

We are talking about it. We all thought it would be fun if we had the right idea. Honestly, it would go a lot faster if everyone wasn’t so annoying.

Remember that the complete series is available at DisneyPlus.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: Malcolm is quite an epic series, so going back to its glory days would be a success. The problem is whether the entire cast is willing to play his role, since from Dewey it seems that not much is known about his current fate.