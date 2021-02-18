The Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (Malba) becomes, after almost a year, again a space of joy. After the hard months of quarantine, and still living with the passing of the pandemic, the possibility (for everyone) of seeing a forceful sample of paintings is, without a doubt, a great reason for celebration.

Out of series is the name of the exhibition that can be visited from today. Collect the works of the Brazilian artist Leda catunda (São Paulo, 1961) and Alejandra Seeber (Buenos Aires, 1969). The exhibition – curated by Francisco Lemus (Bahía Blanca, 1988) – is the first of the program that also premieres: Parallel 1 3. “This name is due to the fact that the program will take place in two rooms of the museum at the same time, 1 (on the ground floor of the institution) and 3 (on the first floor, in the space reserved there for temporary exhibitions) “, they explain from Malba.

The show is a hymn to painting. But not to figurative, traditional or representative painting, but to all that form of contemporary painting that goes beyond the norm. “It is a journey through painting made by these two artists, without looking at traditional painting,” explains the curator. “This is where they fundamentally coincide,” he adds. And that is why walking through this exhibition is a fluid passage in front of various forms of painting.

Some of the amazing works of Leda Catunda. Photo: Constanza Niscovolos

“Being here makes everything very exciting,” says Seeber, who has just arrived from New York, the city where she has lived since 2000. “We can finally see the show live!”, She exclaims, moved and surrounded by her children and family. “We started preparing this exhibition almost 2 years ago, in 2019”, Lemus details, “and now when, after a difficult year, we have come here, and… it is a very exciting moment, yes”.

The two artists that make up the exhibition (Catunda and Seeber) never met in person, due to circumstances that we are all familiar with. “Leda is, then, a bit like an imaginary friend”, details, smiling, Seeber.

The use of collage, the influence (in paintings) of conceptual art, leaving aside the so-called “good taste” and also the ways a painter is supposed to use colorThese are all common points between the Seeber and Catunda productions that must be kept in mind as the exhibition is visited and the works are observed.

On the right, “Beware of painting”, by Alejandra Seeber. Photo: Constanza Niscovolos

In the case of the Catunda productions (present, as we already said, on the ground floor of the Malba) there is one more particularity: uses fabrics, sewing, textiles, as a pictorial and compositional resource more. Catunda’s work is vital, curvilinear, rounded and tropical: here there are no right angles or hard lines, and the mere mention of minimalism is a sin. Catunda’s works are visual and tactile: they are layers and more layers of painted fabrics, perforated, sewn (homemade but lovingly), that intertwine, superimpose and also form holes between them; holes. Through it, then, the wall can sometimes be seen. And some of his works even have filling: they are soft chubby velvet bows, with volume: filled and painted velvet.

Already entering room 3 on the first floor, that is, entering the “Seeber universe”, the first of his works welcomes us: We were so modern (We were so modern) painted in 2000, before the artist settled outside our country. And Seeber herself explains that this painting means something special to her, because she painted it at a time when, on the one hand, being “modern” in Buenos Aires was like saying that “one was a canchero, aggiornado”. On the other hand, the artist mentions that shortly after arriving in New York (“where I went to the beginning just for a little while, to see what happened, I did not know that I was finally going to live there; I was staying there”, she details), she noted something curious: while in Buenos Aires she was a painter, costume designer, art director in an advertising agency and a press person in museums, there, in the northern city, she was only and categorically a “painter”. There was no room for other definitions. “Painter and nothing else”Seeber details.

“Capas laranja”, by Leda Catunda. Photo: Malba

“I wanted the exhibition to start with We are so …, with this painting, because every time I return to Buenos Aires I have the feeling that here everything is to be done; that you can mark a start. In New York, on the other hand, it is not so easy: they tell you yes to everything, that you can do it, but the impact you will achieve is much less ”.

Many of Seeber’s works in this exhibition are based on outsourced interiors: that is, they are domestic interiors (a living room, a bedroom, a dining room), painted spaces from which the artist unfolds a large battery of resources: He is going to take photos of them, he is going to print them. From them he is going to paint again. Then it will repeat the process. While Catunda’s collage is material, Seeber’s collage is mental. “It is a process in visual layers,” adds the painter..

Part of the Buenos Aires underground scene of the 90s. In this room on the first floor of the Malba it is possible to see Seeber playing with his rock band on the terrace of the Fundación Proa, within a cycle he organized some 25 years ago behind the artist Sergio Avello. Or you can also see the artist commenting on the “art news” magazine-program that she was doing with Rosario Bléfari. This is present in a series of videos projected on a wall. Tender, they evoke the Seeber of 25 years ago, making not only an archeology of her work and life but also marking a sinuous, creative timeline through the different productions and routes that the artist traced.

“The thing is simple: when the painting begins to resemble something, then you have to flee”, simplifies Seeber. This is applicable to the productions of the two artists present at Malba and – why not? – it can be extended to all of us: a recipe that is not only artistic but can also encompass every minute of life.

File

Alejandra Seeber Leda Catunda. Out of series

When: From February 19 to August 9.

Where: Malba, Av. Figueroa Alcorta 3415.

Schedules: From Wednesday to Monday from 12:00 to 20:00. Tuesday closed.

Entry: They can be purchased on the Malba website, to reserve a day and time within the framework of health protocols. General, $ 360. Accredited students, teachers and retirees: $ 180. Children under 5 years old: free of charge. People with disabilities: free of charge.