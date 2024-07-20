Kuala Lumpur (Union)

Malaysia’s new king, Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskandar, pledged yesterday to rule his country according to the constitution and law, while expressing his appreciation to the Malay sultans who have placed their trust and respect in him to undertake this task.

This came during the inauguration ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia at the Royal Palace in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of 700 guests.

In his keynote speech during the inauguration ceremony, Malaysia’s new king pledged to govern the country with justice and to discharge his duties with integrity and loyalty in accordance with the country’s laws and constitution.

For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed in a speech that the royal institution is the pillar of strength of the country and the people of Malaysia, regardless of their ethnicity, in addition to ensuring equality and justice for all Malaysians in interpreting the principles of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy.

Ibrahim also noted that the King plays a role in ensuring strong relations between Malaysia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), other Muslim countries and internationally.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Malaysian king began with a procession of his motorcade through the streets of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, towards the Royal National Palace, where Malaysians lined the streets to greet the king.