Muhyiddin Yassin denies the allegations. © Vincent Thian/AP

Muhyiddin is accused of abuse of office and money laundering. He denies the allegations. If convicted, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia faces up to 20 years in prison.

Kuala Lumpur – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been indicted over corruption allegations. The 75-year-old was accused of four counts of abuse of office and two counts of money laundering, Malaysian media reported unanimously after Muhyiddin appeared in court in the capital Kuala Lumpur. The politician denied the allegations. He accuses the new government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of wanting to silence the opposition.

After ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, Muhyiddin is the second former Malaysian prime minister to be investigated. Najib Razak, who was in office from 2009 to 2018, had been convicted of abuse of power, embezzlement and money laundering. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister of the Southeast Asian country from March 2020 to August 2021, was temporarily arrested by the Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) on Thursday. He was later released on bail. The allegations include alleged payments to the accounts of his party Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) in exchange for contracts during the corona pandemic.

If Muhyiddin is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of abuse of office and up to 15 years on charges of money laundering, The Star newspaper wrote. In addition, he would probably be sentenced to a large fine. dpa