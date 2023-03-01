The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) intercepted 54 kilos of glass eel in collaboration with customs and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee on Tuesday. The more than 170,000 protected baby eels were found in suitcases on their way to Malaysia. Two Malaysians have been arrested.

The suitcases contained plastic bags filled with salt water and young eels. Because it probably concerned European glass eels, the NVWA was called in.

There is a great demand for eel on the Asian market. In Asia, they could yield tens of thousands of euros, according to the NVWA spokesperson. “But there is not enough eel there to meet that demand,” says Lex Benden, spokesman for the NVWA. “Nobody knows how eels reproduce and that is why you cannot breed them and this creates smuggling, including from Europe.”

Glasaal is being prepared for spawning in the Markerwadden and the Randmeren.



The 170,000 fish were probably caught in European waters. “Catching that kind of amount is incredibly harmful to the eel catch,” says Benden. The European eel is a critically endangered species and therefore protected. Import and export is therefore prohibited.” See also Fewer opportunities for Russian oligarchs

It Dolphinarium in Harderwijk catches the fish until it is examined whether they can be released. Last year The amusement park also took care of more than 100,000 glass eels before they could be released again.

Belgian customs

Belgian customs also intercepted Asian eel smugglers at Zaventem airport in Brussels last Friday. Six Malaysians had checked in 18 identical suitcases, all wrapped in plastic foil. When checking one of the suitcases, the customs authorities found plastic bags filled with water and glass eels.

The Malaysians tried to smuggle a total of 200 kilos of glass eels via Qatar to Malaysia. The estimated value is 400,000 euros.

