His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, praised the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders to promote peace and spread the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

This came during His Excellency’s reception today of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the accompanying delegation, where he expressed Malaysia’s appreciation, leadership and people, for His Eminence the Grand Imam and his pioneering efforts in spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said that we always follow the opinions and positions of His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and we are guided by them in making decisions and taking positions on various issues that concern the Islamic world, expressing his country’s aspiration to enhance cooperation between Malaysia and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif based on the shared belief in spreading the message of tolerance, coexistence and pluralism that you express, especially since Malaysia represents a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society, praising the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders aimed at promoting peace and spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

For his part, His Eminence the Grand Imam expressed his appreciation for Malaysia, its leadership and people, praising the pioneering Malaysian model of diversity, pluralism, respect and acceptance of others.

He also expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s supportive stances on the nation’s issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, noting that the stances of Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders have always called for an end to wars and conflicts.

His Eminence the Grand Imam stressed that the Muslim Council of Elders is undertaking many initiatives aimed at spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence, foremost of which is the signing of the historic Human Fraternity Document, as well as the Interfaith Pavilion at COP28 for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties. It is also leading great efforts in cooperation with international organizations, most notably the United Nations, to consolidate the values ​​of justice and equality, in addition to many initiatives that care for youth and women.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, referred to his visit today to the Dar Al-Quran Foundation “Jakim”, and what he saw of the interest in memorizers of the Book of Allah and encouraging them to contemplate and comprehend its meanings and compete in memorizing it. His Eminence praised the Malaysian students studying at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, whose number exceeds 7,000 students, explaining that they are a model to be emulated in moderation and confronting extremist thought, and they represent ambassadors of the moderate and enlightened Al-Azhar approach in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region.